Manpower Shortage – Biggest Obstacle For Initiating Maintenance Works : Nagaland Electricity Department 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Electricity Department of Nagaland claims that the biggest barrier to maintenance power is manpower shortage, which is one of the department’s most important functions.

This was informed today during a departmental review meeting with the Information, Technology & Communication (IT&C) and Power Department at the Chief Secretary’s Conference hall.

The team of senior government officials, led by Chief Secretary J Alam, met with officials from both departments to discuss concerns pertaining to day-to-day activity, ongoing projects, and any issues that are impeding the smooth operation of both the departments.

Meanwhile, the IT & C department also raised concerns about the lack of real-time data and information, as well as regular updates from certain departments, when it comes to maintaining the State Government’s official portal and delivering regular updates and information to the general public.

Apart from this, the department of IT and C also revealed some of the department’s key current initiatives, such as the State Data Centre, which hosts the websites and applications of 70 departments, the online Inner Line Permit (ILP), and Common Service Centers around the state, among others.

The proposal made by the CS and his team to phase-out the manual procedure of issuing ILPs and SC and ST Certificates and to make the entire process digital within three to four months was one of the most important outcomes of the conference.

Furthermore, the CS – J Alam commended the IT & C department for all of its hard work, and asked the officials to keep bringing new improvements and innovations to the State Government’s operations.