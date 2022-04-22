Meghalaya : Freedom Warrior – ‘Ka Phan Nonglait’ Recognized As “Unsung Hero” 

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Culture has recognized Meghalaya’s most prominent female freedom warrior – ‘Ka Phan Nonglait’ as “unsung hero” during the recently-concluded conference ‘Amrit Samagam’ held at New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma informed the same. “Ka Phan Nonglait, Meghalaya’s 1st & most prominent female freedom fighter being recognised as an unsung hero, who bravely assisted U Tirot Sing against the British troops, featured in the recently concluded #AmritSamagam of @MinOfCultureGoI in New Delhi” – he wrote.

Ka Phan Nonglait, Meghalaya’s 1st & most prominent female freedom fighter being recognised as an unsung hero, who bravely assisted U Tirot Sing against the British troops, featured in the recently concluded #AmritSamagam of @MinOfCultureGoI in New Delhi@AmitShah @kishanreddybjp pic.twitter.com/yiGhg6jbDP — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 21, 2022

During the conference, a brief history associated with the notable fighter was also presented.

Its worthy to note that ‘Ka Phan Nonglait‘ – a freedom warrior from the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya bravely assisted ‘U Tirot Sing Syiem’, who drew his lineage from the Syiemlieh clan and declared war and fought against British for attempts to take over control of the Khasi Hills.

When the British soldiers started to move out of Moirang Village and headed for Nongkhlaw, soldiers of Tirot Singh set a trap for the British soldiers at Langstiehrim.

Due to the heat, British soldiers rested near a waterfall. While, brave Phan Nonglait made the soldiers of Tirot Sing wait in the shadows. She provided the British soldiers who rested at the waterfall with drinks, took away all their weapons to throw under the rock hole of the waterfall; and later the soldiers of U Tirot Sing captured the British soldiers easily.