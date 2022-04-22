Mizoram CM Reviews Progress Of ‘Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre’ Project 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga on Thursday chaired a state cabinet meeting to discuss the establishment of a ‘Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre’ – an initiative undertaken in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

This meeting was attended by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare – Dr. R. Lalthangliana and Vice-Chairman of Health & Family Welfare Development Board – Dr. ZR Thiamsanga.

According to the CM, “Mizoram holds the record for having the highest number of cancer cases, and this needs to change. The first step in changing the present cancer status is raising knowledge about cancer-causing lifestyles, and the state urgently needs a good Super Specialty hospital.”

He also advised the officials & concerned authorities to expedite the construction of this Super Specialty hospital.

Meanwhile, representatives from JICA presented their findings and addressed the necessary revisions. They emphasised that the Research Center must provide a safe environment for cancer patients as well as cutting-edge human resource development.

They further added that the project not only focuses on the hospital building, but also on soft components such as training, education, cancer patient screening, and a thorough analysis of the patients.

The Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre, which is supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has received approvals from the relevant ministries at the national level.

The meeting was also attended by the Assistant Director, Division 1, South Asia Department from JICA HQ in Tokyo – Kota Wakabayashi; Deputy Assistant Director, Division 1, South Asia Department – Shinichiro Kato; and Representative of JICA India in New Delhi – Shusaku Takada.