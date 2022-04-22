Mizoram : Resource Mobilization Panel Calls-On CM – Zoramthanga; Reviews Initial Projects 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Resource Mobilization Committee today called-on the Chief Minister – Zoramthanga at his office chamber to report on their projects.

Its worthy to note that concerned panel was established on January 21, 2022 with Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board – H. Rammawi, as its Chairman.

The Committee had 2 consultations meeting with 6 departments and had submitted their initial report by March end.

This study covered revenue received by the state government, with a focus on identifying VAT evaders, receipt computerization, and how to replenish the government’s coffers with interest earned on various departments’ bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the committee is presently working on the Second Report which will include recovery of 674 lakhs loan from NLUP Interest Free loan borrowers, GST from natural resources, hotels and homestay owners.