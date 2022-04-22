PHE Department Assessing Ground Reality Of ‘Clean Drinking Water’ Supply Issue : Arunachal Pradesh CM

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu finally spoke about activist – Sol Dodum’s prolonged peace demonstration in East Kameng HQ Seppa demanding clean drinking water.

Khandu asserted that the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister has been instructed to check into the problem.

According to the CM, the PHED’s western zone head engineer is currently in Seppa assessing the situation.

“I learned about his march through social media. “Because this is a question of drinking water, I have directed the concerned ministry to look into it,” the CM stated.

“The minister informed me that the chief engineer has been sent to inspect the situation on the ground, and a report has been written and would be submitted to the government shortly,” the CM continued.

Its worthy to note that after traversing 225 kilometres on foot, Sol Dodum, a young activist from Arunachal Pradesh, has become an instant sensation. On April 18, he walked from his hometown of Seppa to Itanagar as part of a protest against the state government’s claimed failure to meet citizens’ basic needs.