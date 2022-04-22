Sikkim : Health Mela Inaugurated At Gangtok; Delivering Free Healthcare Services

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an attempt to deliver health services free-of-cost to enhance awareness about various governmental schemes and programmes, the ‘Block-Level Health Mela’ for Gangtok was organized today at Community Hall in Deorali.

Organized from April 18-22 in continuation with the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the guidance of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, this event was graced by the state Health Minister – Dr M.K. Sharma as its Chief Guest.

He was accompanied by the Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) – Nell Bahadur Chettri; Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department – D. Anandan; DG-cum-Secretary of Health – Dr Pempa T. Bhutia; doctors and medical staffs; Councilors of GMC and Health Department officials.

In his speech, the Minister reaffirmed the state’s commitment to providing appropriate health care to the Sikkimese people.

He stated that the ongoing health mela, which is taking place at the block level, aims to deliver basic health care services and raise health awareness throughout the state.

Sharma also stated that key objective of the ‘Block Health Mela’ is to raise awareness on different health programmes with a focus on Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness and Fitness (ABHWF), facilitate the creation of a Unique Health ID under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) for attendees, facilitate the provision of Ayushman Bharat Card under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), enhancing the health awareness of people of the State and prevention of various communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He also called-upon the public to take optimum benefit of such facilities.

Later, the Minister viewed the displays set up by various departments, including the Women and Child Welfare Department, the Culture Department, and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, and praised their efforts.

Meanwhile, PMJAY stall for KYC verification, AYUSH stall, and temporary clinics to offer diagnosis and treatments for various ailments were also put-up.