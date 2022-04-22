Transform Nagaland Into Hub Of “Musical Excellence”; Develop Environment For State’s Music Industry : CM Rio 

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio expressed his desire to transform the state into a hub of “musical excellence” for northeastern regions and the country.

He informed the same, during his meeting with Naga ambassadors for Shure – an American audio products corporation.

Five musicians from Nagaland were chosen and provided with appropriate musical equipment through the Shure Influencer programme, a Shure corporation effort.

Meanwhile, the equipment, which was received through the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), was given over to the artists by the Chief Minister at his residence in Kohima.

Singers and songwriters Alobo Naga and Abdon Mech, folk singers Tetseo Sisters, drummer David Sunar, and guitarist Imnainla Jamir were named as ‘Shure ambassadors’ during February 2022.

Interacting with the performers, Rio complimented and praised them for excelling in their disciplines, despite the limits and lack of facilities available along the state.

The Chief Minister further stressed the importance of making music a powerful economic generator. He also pushed them to succeed and develop a market for the state’s music industry, as well as to become true influences in the Naga music industry.

Rio praised TaFMA for promoting and supporting local artists and linking them with brands and businesses outside of the state. He also praised Shure for reaching-out to local musicians and providing them tools to improve their craft.