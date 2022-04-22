Tripura Government Spending Over Rs 26 Crores To Streamline Sports : Minister – Sushanta Choudhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 22, 2022 : Tripura government is spending Rs 26.50 crore to streamline the quality of sports across the state, said Youth Affairs and Sports minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday.

While unveiling the foundation stone for construction of a synthetic turf football field at Debendranagar High School premises, Mohanpur under West Tripura district on Friday afternoon, Chowdhury said “A sum of Rs 6.5 crore has been earmarked for the development of ‘Khelo Tripura, Susto Tripura’, and quality of sports which has been approved by the state’s Finance department.” “Besides, the Tripura government provides sports equipment among 13,000 clubs across the state”, he added.

Minister said “Apart from this, Rs 20 crore has been allotted by this government for the construction of synthetic turf football field at Mohanpur, Umakanta Academy ground and Jirania under West Tripura district and Belonia under South Tripura district. The work of these four places has already begun”.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Tripura’s Education minister and local MLA Ratanlal Nath said “The work cannot be disrupted. The people of the area need to support this work from the side. We want to build ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’.”

He said “Sport helps in the physical, character and mental development of human beings. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has called for building a drug-free Tripura to protect the youth from the clutches of drugs. We can only succeed if we all respond to that call and stand up against this destructive disease.”

“The state government is also taking various steps to encourage students and youth towards sports. Today is another historic day for the people of Mohanpur. The foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of North Devendra Nagar High School ground as a synthetic turf football field has been done”, he added.

Among others present on the occasion were West Tripura DM Debapriya Bardhan, Chairperson of Mohanpur Municipal Council Anita Debnath, Director of YAS department Subikash Debbarma and Mohanpur SDM Subhash Datta along with numerous sports enthusiasts of the area.