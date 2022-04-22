Tripura : Train Services Between Agartala & Mumbai Under Consideration; Asserts MoS – Raosaheb Danve

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways – Raosaheb Patil Danve on Thursday stated that a train to run between Agartala and Mumbai is under consideration.

Danve on Thursday chaired a review meeting with officials of North East Frontier Railway (NFR) and its construction branch at the State Guest House here in Agartala city.

The meeting reviewed the progress of rail project work in the northeastern states. All the projects will be completed within the stipulated time.

The review meeting was attended by Anshul Gupta, General Manager, North Eastern Frontier Railway, JS Lockru, Divisional Railway Manager, SK Yadav, PS to the Union Minister of State for Railways, Subrata Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, Tripura Transport Department, Maitreyi Debnath, Deputy Secretary and other officials of North Eastern Frontier Railway along with officials associated with the project.

The Union Minister of State for Railways told the media that he was briefed on the current status of the projects by all the officials of the Railway Department at the review meeting. He hoped that all the projects would be completed within the stipulated time and said that a review meeting would be held on Friday next.

Responding to a media query, Danve asserted that the issue of running a train from Agartala to Mumbai was under consideration and a proposal had been sent to the Railway Board.

MoS for Railways Danve arrived in the state on a three-day visit on Wednesday last. The Union Minister of State for Railways is expected to attend several programs today.

Meanwhile, Danve also visited Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday. In the meantime, he will inspect the progress of the railway service from Agartala to Akhaura.