Assam : Drug Peddler Injured In Police Firing At Nagaon 

NET Web Desk

A drug peddler was injured in firing when he allegedly tried to purportedly attack them and flee from police custody in Assam’s Nagaon district; as informed by the authorities on Saturday.

The accused has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with bullet injuries on both legs.

“We apprehended the individual on Friday and took him to his home at Juria in Nagaon district, late Friday night in search of concealed drugs or incriminating documents,” he said.

“All of a sudden, he sprang at our team with a dagger and attempted to run. Our officer had to fire to prevent him from fleeing,” he added.

The dagger attack injured one police officer, while the accused was shot in both legs, according to the officer.

The security forces have nabbed the accused in the district’s Koliabor region, and 762 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 59,700 in cash, and one car were seized from his possession.

Since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took power in May 2021, 46 individuals have been killed and at least 111 have been injured in police action while reportedly attempting to leave detention or attacking officers.

The high number of shootouts sparked a political uproar, with the opposition accusing the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of being “trigger happy” and engaging in “open killings.”