Assam : Former Congress Leader – Ripun Bora Appointed As ‘Assam Trinamool Congress’ President 

NET Web Desk

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chief & West Bengal Chief Minister – Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appointed Ripun Bora as the state president of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)-Assam chapter.

The former senior Congress leader Ripun Bora, joined the TMC in Kolkata on April 17, alleging that the Congress party, from the grassroots to the top level, was fighting amongst itself rather than battling the BJP.

Recently, Bora claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee is the “most suitable” opposition contender for the role of Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha General Election because she is battling the BJP alone.

“I have the utmost regard for all opposition leaders, but taking into consideration of ground reality, Mamata Banerjee appears to be the only one fighting Modi aggressively.” – he mentioned.

“In light of all of this ground reality, I believe Mamata Banerjee is the best-suited candidate for the opposition Prime Minister candidate in 2024,” he continued.