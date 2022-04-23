Assam Government Felicitates 1971 Indo-Pak War Veterans; Unveils Exhibition Portraying Supreme Sacrifice 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government today felicitated the 1971 Indo-Pak war veterans – an initiative to recognize their heroism and crucial role in the Bangladesh Liberation War, during an event ceremony held at the Srimanta Shankardeva Kalakhetra Auditorium in Guwahati.

The ceremony was attended by the Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh, Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, state cabinet ministers, and other senior government officials.

Addressing the gathering, the Assam CM asserted that the felicitation is an endeavour to recognize the contribution of soldiers from Assam in India’s victory in the war that liberated Bangladesh.

“Our government has made efforts to recognise and compensate the sacrifices made by our soldiers by way of offering ₹50 lakh as ex gratia, jobs for next of kin, 2% job reservation in Govt jobs, and reservation of seats for their wards in medical studies.” – stated the CM.

Sarma also paid his humble tributes to the martyrs and deep regards to the 1971 Indo-Pak War veterans, through the eternal words of Bharat Ratna recipient – Bhuepen Hazarika’s renowned song ‘Koto Jowanar Mrityu Hol’.

Takin to Twitter, Sarma wrote “In the eternal words of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, my humble tribute to our martyrs and deep regards to our veterans of 1971 Indo-Pak War. কত জোৱানৰ মৃত্যু হ’ল কাৰ জীৱন যৌৱন গ’ল সেই মৃত্যু অপৰাজেয় তেনে মৃতক নহ’লোঁ মই কিয় ? কত জোৱানৰ মৃত্যু হ’ল ।”

“It is the good fortune of India that while we have 15 lakh soldiers serving in the active army, the number of ex-servicemen is almost double. Where active soldiers are India’s strength, there Veterans are the inspiration to always stand by that strength: Defense Minister” – tweeted the Union Defence Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh today inaugurated an exhibition organized by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at Kalakshetra.

The exhibition aims to showcase the valour & supreme sacrifice of armed forces during the 1971 war.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “I feel honored at having accompanied Hon RM Shri @rajnathsingh ji who inaugurated an exhibition by Directorate of Sainik Welfare at Kalakshetra today. The exhibition is to showcase the valour & supreme sacrifice of our armed forces in 1971 war. We’re grateful to Raksha Mantri ji.”

Its worthy to note that during the 9-months long Bangladesh-Liberation War, thousands of security personnel and citizens from the northeastern states aided the “Mukti-Yoddha” (Bangladesh’s Independence Fighters), and over 20,00,000 Bangladeshi refugees sought safety in Assam, Meghalaya & Tripura.