Compensate Pig Farmers For Loss Caused By ASF Infection : Mizoram Opposition Party – ZPM 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Opposition Party – Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) demanded that state government immediately compensate swineherds who lost their pigs as a result of the African Swine Fever (ASF) epidemic in the state.

As per the party statement, the Centre had granted over Rs 5 crores to the Mizoram government in March to compensate pig farmers for their losses.

Even though animal husbandry and veterinary minister – Dr K Beichhua had stated that he hoped to transfer the money as soon as feasible, the state administration “failed to release compensation till now,” reads the statement.

Beichhua stated that attempts are being made to get the compensation to the swineherds.

According to Beichhua, authorities approached the state disaster management department to recognize the outbreak as a natural tragedy and compensate farmers who lost their pigs.

The state planning department is being approached by the animal husbandry and veterinary department to look after the matter.

Over 800 pigs have died since February due to the fresh outbreak of ASF; informed the animal husbandry department.

The report further mentioned that the infection has affected 18 villages across four districts. In 2021, atleast 33417 pigs perished as a result of the ASF outbreak, resulting in financial loss of Rs 60.82 crores.