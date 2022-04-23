COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 112 New Cases; 13.05% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 112 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.05%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 672. While, a total of 2,26,702 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 694 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 858 samples were tested on April 22, 2022, out of which 50 samples belonged to males, while 62 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,336. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR test detected 1 positive case, while Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNat identified 110 & 1 positive case respectively.