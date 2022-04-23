Khongjom Day 2022 : Manipur CM, Governor Pays Rich Tributes To Martyrs Of ‘1891 Anglo-Manipur War’ 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh and Governor – La Ganesan today paid their rich tributes to the martyrs of 1891 Anglo-Manipur War, during the auspicious occasion of ‘Khongjom Day 2022’.

‘Khongjom Day 2022’ commemorates the Anglo-Manipur War that was fought at the Kheba hills of Khongjom of Manipur in 1891. It is observed to honour the war heroes who sacrificed their lives battling the British to safeguard Manipur’s independence.

In 1891, Manipuri warriors headed by Paona Brajabashi fought a hard battle with British forces at Khongjom, on the southern outskirts of Manipur valley.

In the combat against the enemy, Paona Brajabashi and hundreds of his gallant warriors sacrificed their lives.

Although, the Britishers had more soldiers and superior weaponry, the Manipuri valiantly opposed the British army, despite knowing they would be beaten in order to defend their motherland’s sovereignty. They died valiant deaths, leaving a lasting legacy of inspiration for future generations.

The gallantry of the men who battled against a three-pronged British onslaught from Silchar, Kohima, and Myanmar is remembered in Indian history. The war lasted from March 31 to April 27, 1891, and ended with a British triumph.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh paid rich tributes to the war heroes, who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty of Manipur during the 1891 Anglo-Manipur War. “Tributes to our gallant forefathers on this occasion of Khongjom Day. Exemplifying the highest form of nationalism, our forefathers laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty of our motherland during the 1891 Anglo-Manipur war. Their sacrifices will continue to inspire us.” – he wrote.

However, the Manipur Governor – La Ganesan also extended his heartiest greetings to people of the state on the occasion of ‘Khongjam Day, 2022’. “Khongjom Day is celebrated on 23rd April every year in Manipur remembering the supreme sacrifices made by our forefathers who died for the freedom of their motherland. Displaying tremendous courage and immense patriotism for their motherland they fought against the mightiest power of the world without even a thought of surrender.” – read the greetings from Ganesan.

“On this occasion, while paying homage to the valiant heroes who fell at the battle of Khongjom and other fronts in the Anlo-Manipuri War of 1891, we must renew our vow to preserve and defend the sovereignty of our country and prepare to face any challenge that might come our way. Let us forget any differences and re-dedicate ourselves to the task of nation building. Let us strive for bringing understanding, peace and harmony amongst ourselves so that every citizen is free from wants.”