‘Manipur Civil Services Examination’ Row : HC Grants 6 More Months To CBI For Report Submission 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur High Court (HC) has granted 6 more months to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing into the alleged anomalies during the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (MCSCCE) 2016, which was administered by the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC).

After twice requesting an extension of time for the inquiry, the CBI requested a third extension to conclude the probe.

The HC has given the CBI until October 31 to complete the investigation and take appropriate measures. It has directed CBI to finish its enquiry by October 31, and undertake appropriate measures.

“The CBI should be aware that the review petition requested six months from February 3, 2022, but the court is allowing further time as a last chance for the CBI,” – the HC remarked.

In 2019, the HC quashed and set aside the examination, allowing the MPSC to hold a new test. Furthermore, the CBI was ordered to conduct an investigation into the MPSC’s conduct of the examination within three months in 2019 and then take appropriate legal action.

However, it appears that the CBI registered a case in RC.2A2020-IMP only on January 31, 2020 under Sections 420, 468, 471 r/w Section 120B IPC and Section 13(2) r/w Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.