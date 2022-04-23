Manipur : Drugs Worth Over 2 Kgs Confiscated From Moreh; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Manipur Police have confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances from Moreh.

According to official sources, the security forces have recovered 65 soap cases, weighing 2.700 kgs including the weight of the soap cases.

Based on specific movement of a woman on Friday, the Narcotic Cell Team ‘B’ of Moreh raided the residence of an offender – Mrs Neikhoneng Khongsai Nengboi, aged 26-yrs-old and a native of Moreh Mission Veng Ward No 2; and recovered the narcotics from her possession.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh wrote “*War On Drugs* 65 soap cases weighing 2.700kg including the weight of the soap cases were recovered & formally seized from the residence of Mrs Neikhoneng Khongsai Nengboi 26 yrs w/o Seiminlal Khongsai of Moreh Mission Veng Ward No 2 today the 22nd April 2022 at around 8:30 p.m”

“The Narcotic Cell Team ‘B’ of Moreh saw a suspicious moving woman who run inside a house while they patroll the border area. Cordon and search operation was done and the soap cases were seized on production by her/the accused.” – he further added.