Mega Motorcycle Rally – Marking Sikkim Police’ 125th Anniversary; Concludes At Pangthang 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sikkim Police, around thousand motorcycles rushed into the state capital – Gangtok.

This is for the first time, Sikkim has hosted such a large-scale motorcycle rally; marking the last day of the traffic police’s ‘Road Safety Week’.

Bikers from all over the Himalayan state had assembled for the event; which drew a sizable contingent of female cyclists. Aside from the police, the programme was attended by motorcycle clubs and other organizations.

The 50-kilometers bike rally commenced from Rangpo and culminated in Pangthang at the Sikkim Armed Police base.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, (Traffic) – Arjun Tamang, “the event was organized to raise public awareness about road safety in order to reduce traffic accidents. The Sikkim Police Department hopes that by implementing such programmes, the fatality rate in traffic accidents will be reduced significantly.”