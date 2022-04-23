Mizoram : Assam Rifles Donates School Books To Underprivileged Children 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In continuation to “Winning Hearts and Minds” of local populace and extending helping hand towards economically underprivileged sectors of the society, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles today conducted a donation drive at Seiling in Aizawl District.

The paramilitary squad made a generous effort by distributing books, school uniforms, and other necessities to an economically-challenged family of Seiling, with the intention of supporting them in allowing their children to continue their studies.

Meanwhile, the family was also assured of the continuous support by Assam Rifles.