Mizoram : Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.30 Crores Seized In Champhai 

NET Web Desk

In a major haul of smuggled items, the Assam Rifles have recently confiscated a massive stash of illicit foreign-origin cigarettes from Champhai District with an estimated market value of Rs 1.30 Crores.

According to official sources, the Serchhip Battalion of the paramilitary troop recently recovered 100 Cases of foreign-origin cigarettes from General Area Zote in Champhai District of Mizoram.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Assam Rifles wrote “Serchhip Battalion of #AssamRifles, recovered 100 Cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.30 Crores in General Area Zote, Champhai District, Mizoram.”