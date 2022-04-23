More Than 2600 Athletes To Participate In ‘Meghalaya Games 2022’ : Meghalaya State Olympic Association 

NET Web Desk

More than 2,600 athletes across 19 disciplines are expected to participate in the fourth edition of athletic spectacle – Meghalaya Games 2022, slated to be held from May 2-6.

In the most recent edition of the Meghalaya Games, held in 2020, around 1,500 athletes competed across 14 disciplines. The state administration has sanctioned Rs 2.23 crores for hosting the premier athletic event.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Working President of Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) – John F Kharshiing thanked the Meghalaya government for “supporting the Games so that young athletes can benefit and help the association develop champions in the future at the national and international level.”

He went on to say that the present government’s decision to bring back the mega-event in 2020, after a 16-year hiatus, proved to be a game-changer.

“We must keep in mind that this year’s Games will take place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has interrupted athletes’ life. We have witnessed a lot of interest from all areas to participate, and the Games will only grow in popularity as the state government commits to conduct them on a regular basis,” Kharshiing said.

Most events will be hosted at the Sports Authority of India complex – one on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus, which will also host the closing ceremony – this year, due to substantial renovations.

As per the Vice-President of MSOA – Bor Diengdoh, the opening ceremony will be conducted at the Shillong Sports Association Stadium at First Ground, Polo. Due to practical considerations, only a few activities will be held the day before.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of MSOA – Finely Pariat said that, the Meghalaya Games would serve as a selection ground for the state’s athletes who will be selected for national events.

Other states in the North East, such as Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, have statewide sporting events similar to these, which have shown to be beneficial in fostering potential and refining athletes’ talents.