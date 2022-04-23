Nagaland : CM Rio Inaugurates ‘Hydrology Project Convention Centre’ In Dimapur 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio today inaugurated the Hydrology Project Convention Centre (HPCC)-cum-Commissioning of Automatic Weather Station & Piezometer constructed under National Hydrology Project (NHP) at E.E Investigation Cell in 4th Mile, Dimapur.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Rio asserted that concerned technology will improve the management of water as well as help the farmers, industrial sector, and domestic uses.

He hoped that with this technology in place, data and knowledge would reach the people, allowing them to adopt better water-use practices.

Rio further added that if we continue to use and abuse water resources then definitely we will face a crisis; and appealed the department to study, learn and impart training to the farmers and let them know what is happening, as the indigenous mode of cultivation is not going to work.

The CM also expressed his desire to witness the technology pave way for the farmers and benefit them immensely.

Meanwhile, the Advisor of WRD – Namri Nchang, mentioned that there are 12 existing projects under NHP in Dimapur, of which some are in progress, some remain completed and some are to be initiated soon.

He stated that this convention center will boost the Department to develop partnerships with the national and international institutes, establish communities of practice, customize training, and be a powerhouse for knowledge exchange and professional network and performance and excellence to address the specific needs.