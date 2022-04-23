Sikkim CM Visits Sacred ‘Urgenling Gonpa – Birthplace Of 6th Dalai Lama’ In Arunachal Pradesh 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

On the third day of the ongoing tour of Arunachal Pradesh, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and his entourage visited Urgenling Gonpa, the birthplace of His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama.

The monastery was built in 1487, and it was here that the 6th Dalai Lama was born in 1683. On his way to Dirang, the Chief Minister stopped by Khinmey Monastery in Khinmey village, Tawang, where HE 14th Padhmashree Thegtse Rimpochee and monks greeted him warmly.

The CM also attended a special puja ceremony at Thongmin Gonpa located in Tawang District. This Holy Subh Mangal Mandela – an old sacred stupa comprising of numerous sculptural forms of Lord Buddha – was offered to Golay and his entourage for an auspicious darshan. The Mandela is regarded as the most auspicious and sacred figure in history, having been kept since antiquity.

In the monastery, a special puja (chok offering) was held for the wellbeing of Sikkim and Sikkimese people on this day.

Later during the day, CM and his delegates were accorded a warm reception by locals at Dirang.

It is worth noting that CM PS Golay and his delegates are currently in Arunachal Pradesh on a special invitation from Arunachal Pradesh CM – Pema Khandu for a cultural exchange programme between Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The main ceremony will take place on Sunday in Dirang, with Union Minister – Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu, and Cabinet members in attendance. The event is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and commemorates Arunachal Pradesh’s 50th year of statehood.