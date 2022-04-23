Students’ Body Holds Protest Against Assam-Meghalaya Border Pact; Criticizes ‘Give-&-Take Policy’ 

NET Web Desk

The Karbi Students Association (KSA) has spoken-out against the recent inter-state border pact inked by the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya.

The students’ body staged a march to Mokoilum in West Karbi Anglong on Friday, opposing the give-and-take principle that led to the signing of the boundary agreement.

Hundreds of KSA members and students marched in protest, stating that no part of the West Karbi Anglong area will be handed-over to Meghalaya.

According to the KSA Publicity Secretary – Moniram Kongkat Teron, the body criticized the give-and-take policy that led to the signing of the border agreement; and mentioned that further stir will be staged if the demands are not granted.

Meanwhile, the KSA students marched to Mokoilum with the goal of holding a public assembly there, but were prevented from doing so by the police, who cited a law and order issue as the reason.

The KSA sent a memorandum to CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council – Tuliram Ronghang on the issue, urging him to take-up the subject with the Assam government and oppose it.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states. This MoU is expected to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between the two states.

During the first phase, out of 12 disputed locations, 6 regions were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

However, both the states identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests and hamlets, he said. There are 36 villages in the six places of difference, covering an area of 36.79 sq kms been equally shared between the two northeastern states.

As per the agreement signed, Assam will keep 18.51 square kilometres of land; while Meghalaya will receive 18.28 square kilometres of land.