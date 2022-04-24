Tripura : Second Internet Bandwidth Commissioned From Cox’s Bazar To Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 24, 2022: In a bid to ensure high quality and high speed internet to all North Eastern States, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has commissioned the second 10 gigabyte per second (GBPS) international bandwidth at Tripura’s Agartala through Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

The service commissioned on April 21 last will also help in reduction of latency and congestion in Internet Traffic.

Union minister for Communication and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday tweeted the update highlighting the benefits of the service.

This development has come few months after Minister’s visit to North East during which he reiterated his commitment to improve internet connectivity in the region.

According to a PIB press release, BSNL had commissioned earlier one 10G International bandwidth at Agartala on November 26, 2021 for North Eastern states.

The availability of high speed internet access will help in establishment of software parks & high speed Data centers for business purposes in North Eastern States. It will benefit the citizens in accessing various e-services such as e-governance, e-education, e-health, e-commerce, e-banking, etc. It will also result in increase of employment & tourism in these states.

USOF is providing BSNL with subsidy or support of 80% for a period of three years for this 2x10G International bandwidth.