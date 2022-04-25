Arunachal Pradesh : IIM-Shillong Hosting ‘Management Development Programme’ For Deputy Commissioners At Tawang

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Management-Shillong (IIM-Shillong) is hosting a five-days long ‘Management Development Programme’ for all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Arunachal Pradesh at the satellite centre of the IIM-Shillong located in Tawang.

According to an official statement issued by IIM-Shillong, expert session discussions on strategy and policy development will be among the subjects covered.

Meanwhile, the other sessions include – Mind of the Leader : How to Lead Yourself, Your People, and Your Organization for Extraordinary Results, Information Strategy for Good Governance, System Thinking Skills : Planning and Strategy Formulation, and Design Thinking: Creativity and Process Innovation.

As per the statement, Prof Henrik B Sorensen of Aarhus School of Business, Denmark will be taking part in the program as well as Prof Sushil from IIT Delhi.