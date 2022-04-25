Assam : Cyberattack In OIL India’s Headquarters; More Than Rs 57 Crores Demanded As Ransom 

NET Web Desk

A ransomware attack on Oil India Limited’s headquarters along Assam’s Dibrugarh district resulted in the company’s computer and IT systems being shut down; and the hackers demanded a ransom worth of USD 75 lakhs (over Rs 57 crores).

According to the OIL spokesperson – Tridiv Hazarika, “a ransomware attack has forced Oil India Limited to lock down its computers and IT systems at its registered headquarters in Duliajan.”

“As of now, there is no clue about the identity of the hacker or how that hack made way to our systems. The matter is being looked into by law enforcement agencies,” he continued.

“Operations in the oil industry are running smoothly. The SAP platform is unaffected; the only difficulty that arises is in our offices’ personal computers. Some have been cleaned, and the remaining desktops are being worked on,” Hazarika stated.

A team of IT professionals is working with Oil India to strengthen its firewall system, according to the company’s spokesman.

“We’ve enlisted the assistance of an IT security professional team. A special agent, which may be referred to as a superior anti-virus, would be placed on every system to ensure that similar instances do not recur,” he added.

“On the basis of the company’s concerns, police have filed a First Information Report (FIR), and the matter is being investigated by law enforcement officials.” – the spokesperson further remarked.