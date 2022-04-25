Assam : Infant Killed; Mother Injured In Elephant Attack At Karbi Anglong  

NET Web Desk

An 18-month-old infant was killed and her mother sustained injuries, after attacked by an elephant in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district.

As per a senior official, the fatal event occurred in the Baithalangso area while the woman was cleaning bushes near her residence in Umseret Ingti hamlet with her child.

“The elephant carried them for a long distance before departing the area.” – stated the official.

The deceased child – Umjalin Ingti was killed on the spot, while the mother – Kabon Rongpharpi was critically injured.

However, the lady has been admitted to Baithalangso Block Primary Health Centre.