Assam : Large Stash Of Marijuana Confiscated From Chaparmukh Railway Station

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Nagaon Police have confiscated a massive stash of marijuana from Rani Kamlapati-Agartala bound train at Chaparmukh Railway station, on Sunday night at around 2:30 AM.



According to reports, the consignment weighing 112 kgs was seized by a team of Nagaon police led by Dhruba Bora, Additional Superintendent of police (HQ) and Tridip P. Kumbang, Dy. SP (HQ), assisted by Inspector Manoj Rajbangshi, Officer-in-charge Nagaon PS, Sub-inspector Hrishikesh Hazarika O/C , Raha PS and the I/C, Chaparmukh OP.



Meanwhile, the police also discovered 87 packets of marijuana hidden in the water tank of Coach 094321 in the special train departing from Agartala destined for Bihar.



According to the Nagaon police, the team had received specific inputs about the narcotics from SP Hojai, following which the operation was carried out.

The seizure was made in accordance with procedure, and the drug was handed over to Hojai police for further action.