Assam Police Bust Numerous Modules Of Proscribed Terror Outfits; 16 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police have busted several modules of banned terror outfits – Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), thereby apprehending 16 individuals so far.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “In a long-drawn Operation @assampolice has cracked down on several modules of Ansarul Bangla Team / Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent in Assam . It’s a huge intelligence success and a true example of courage and dedication of Assam Police. Total Arrests so far -16”

According to ANI report, some of the key perpetrator apprehended by the cops include – Mufti Saiful Islam (Bangladeshi National), Imran Hussain, Noushad Ali, Khairul Islam, Badshah Soleman, Mamunur Rashid, Mufti Suleman Ali, Saddam Hussain, Moqibul Hussain.

Sharing the names of the accused, Assam Police said they will continue their offensive against the terror module.

“Thank you CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for continued guidance in the fight against AQIS and Ansarul Bangla. We remain committed to completely annihilating these terror modules,” – tweeted Assam Police.