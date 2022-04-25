COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 107 New Cases; One Fatality 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 107 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 35.79%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 700. While, a total of 2,26,886 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 695 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 299 samples were tested on April 24, 2022, out of which 40 samples belonged to males, while 67 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,491. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 107 positive cases.