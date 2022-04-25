Determined To Eradicate Drug Menace Through Unwavering Efforts Of Police Forces : Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today asserted that state government under his leadership is willing to assist the police department and public prosecutors battle the state’s drug menace in any manner feasible.

Addressing a seminar-cum-interactive workshop at City Convention Center in Imphal; the Manipur CM mentioned that state administration is ready to support our police forces and public prosecutors in every way feasible, and that the time has come to deal harshly with these anti-social elements.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Attended the Inaugural function of the Seminar cum Interactive Workshop for Public Prosecutors and Police Officers at City Convention Centre today. Stressed upon the necessity to strongly deal with cases related to drugs and anti-national activities in Manipur.”

“The state Govt. is ready to extend every possible assistance to our police forces and the public prosecutors. Time has come to deal with these anti-social elements with iron hands.” – he further added.

Besides, the state government has been adamant in its fight against drugs and other anti-social forces in the state, and the campaign has been stepped up by initiating a massive crackdown on drug dealers.

He also requested officials to deliberate and submit recommendations on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Free Movement Regime, the absence of infrastructure for forensic testing, manpower, among other issues.

The chief minister also emphasized on the significance of coordination among various stakeholders, including police, public prosecutors, forensic teams, advocates, and honourable judges, saying that while we cannot go beyond the law, we must work together and find loopholes to end the drug menace in the state.