Manipur : Ukhrul Hosting Its First-Ever ‘Open Pool & Snooker Tournament’ 

NET/UT News Desk

‘Break Free’, a three-day Open Pool and Snooker Tournament has begun today at SAM Food Court, Viewland Ukhrul. The event, organized by Team Collective Events in collaboration with SAM Group, kicked off in the presence of renowned businessman Rohan Khuiraijam and Rungshing Asai as chief guest and special guest respectively.

The tournament is being participated by more than twenty players from across the district along with a few players from Imphal. The first of its kind tournament in town is being held in partnership with Ngashan Inn as hospitality partner, Tandet Art Village as gifting partner, The Tangkhul Express as media partner, Brilliant Rubber Stamp Works as branding partner, Shimm’s Cafe as F&B partner, Kumrah Printers as printing partner, Tinphei Studio as photography partner, with Tribal Goo as a co-sponsor. The tournament will conclude on the April 27 where MCS Chunglenmang Haokip, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul, is expected to grace the occasion as chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The tournament is being held with an aim to provide a platform for potential talents in cue sports – a relatively niche sport in the district. Named ‘Break Free’, the event is a clarion call for youths to break away from anti-social behavior, toxic substance abuse, alcohol/tobacco consumption, etc. The event strives to encourage participation in sports and healthy activities all the while bringing a platform of competitive and professional exposure for local players.

About T-Coleve (Team Collective Events) :

A collective of enthusiastic individuals from diverse fields who are banding together for Break Free Pool & Snooker Tournament and for more purposeful events in the future. T-Coleve is a shortened version of the name ‘Team Collective Events’ – a team of youths concertedly endeavoring to raise the bar of event management in the area. Incorporating just a handful yet resolute members, the varying skill and experiences of each contribute towards making ‘T-Coleve’ a robust team. Although the team primarily has been built to handle events, it also realizes and envisages positive ripple effects of the central principle that’ll transpire in the form of employment opportunities for youths in particular and the town folks in general.

About SAM Group :

SAM is a private venture based in Ukhrul whose portfolio, in a span of just over a year since its establishment in 2020, has branched out to several sectors namely Food & Beverage, poultry services, HoReCa, Entertainment and B&M services. SAM’s operation is concentrated but not limited to Ukhrul as its services reach far and beyond town.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/ukhrul-districts-first-snooker-tournament-begins/)