Meghalaya Government Agrees To Relocate 342 Households From Harijan Colony : Deputy CM  

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government is all set to undertake a final call on the relocation of residents from Harijan Colony; following another meeting with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) before May 15.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Prestone Tynsong, “a proposal has been sent to us from the HPC. Of course, they have agreed to the planned relocation based on the HLC’s advice, and the government will now consider and produce a blueprint (a detailed proposal) from our side.”

He further stated that after the blueprint is completed, the government will disclose it to the HPC and the inhabitants in a formal manner.

“The next meeting is expected to take place between May 10-15. Hopefully, by then, we will have a detailed proposal to submit to the committee, and we will be able to make a definitive decision on the relocation issue,” Tynsong added.

Its worthy to note that last year, a tripartite lease agreement was signed between Meghalaya Government (first party), Syiem of Mylliem (second party), and the Shillong Municipal Board (third party).

On the basis of this agreement, the state measuring 12444.13 sqm situated at Shillong has been formally handed over to the first party, i.e., state government. According to HPC, the state government has not revealed the points mentioned in this agreement, even after the filing of Right To Information (RTI) Application.

It further reminded the state government of 2019 Meghalaya High Court (HC) order, which asserted that state government cannot disturb these Dalit Sikh residents, without any civil proceedings. Several indigenous Khasi civil society groups for more than two decades, have been demanding for eviction of Sikh people from the lane, who have been residing there since British times.

The Meghalaya Government has always stated that the locality, also known as ‘Punjabi lane’ is actually the property of Shillong Municipal Board (SMB). Furthermore, residents of Punjabi Lane claim that the local Syiem (head) of Mylliem (village) had given them the piece of land in 1863 to settle there permanently after an agreement between the Raja of Mylliem and the British administration was reached.