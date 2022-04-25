Nagaland Tennis Sensation – Lenien Jamir Receives Coveted ‘All-MAAC Honors’ For Second Consecutive Season 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland-based Tennis sensation – Lenien Jamir have received the coveted ‘Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) 2022’ Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team player for the second consecutive year.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Monmouth University Athletics wrote “Congratulations to Lenien Jamir of @MonmouthWTen on receiving All-MAAC honors for the second consecutive season!”

Jamir who hails from Nagaland’s Mokokchung district became the first ever tennis player from the northeastern state to earn the coveted athletic scholarship at the Monmouth University of New Jersey in 2021; and entered the US collegiate tennis circuit.

Describing the scholarship as ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’, Jamir asserted that her dream was fulfilled by plenty of hard work and staying focused to her goals.

According to reports, the MAAC named a total of 38 student-athletes to the 2022 MAAC Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team on April 22, 2022.

The 2022 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships was held on April 23-24 at Mercer County Park Tennis Center in West Windsor, NJ.

Its worthy to note that Jamir has won over 20 All India Tennis Association (AITA) domestic singles titles, apart from numerous championships in other Asian as well as African nations.