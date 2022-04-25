Sikkim Hosts Training On ‘Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR)’ 

NET Web Desk

The five-days-long training on ‘Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR)’ have been inaugurated today at Sikkim Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) & PR in Sikkim.

Jointly organized by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management and State Institute of Rural Development in Sikkim; this programme is a long-term strategy for sustainable and resilient development to ensure future generations can easily cope with climate change.

The Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Land Revenue & Disaster Management – Sarala Rai graced the event as its Chief Guest which witnessed the presence of SSDMA Director – Kumar Raha among others.

Meanwhile, all Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Supervisors of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) are attending the training to dwell upon the issues related with disaster in relation with children.

It also discussed the major goals of conducting the training, with a particular emphasis on the ICDS centre, and therefore encouraged citizens to engage actively and attend all sessions.

The Programme Officer of National Institute of Disaster Management – Kumar Raha elaborated on the training’s methodology and session design.

He discussed the importance of a training programme which depicts about the current situation, in which youngsters are vulnerable to the effects of various types of disasters.

However, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Land Revenue & Disaster Management – Sarala Rai urged all participants to be more vigilant and cautious on the ground and to create awareness for eradicating the menace of child & human trafficking from society.

She warned about the frightening examples of violence against women and children that have resulted from the widespread misuse of social media sites.