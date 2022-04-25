Tripura : CM Deb Presents Success Report On Fight Against Drug Trade; 84 Drug-Related Cases Filed In 2022 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 25, 2022 : With months left for the general assembly elections, Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has presented the success of his government in the fight against the drug trade in comparison to the erstwhile government.

The last four years have been a great success in building a drug-free Tripura. The success of two months in the anti-drug campaign in 2022 has surpassed the success of one year in 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has presented statistics in this regard. He said that in one year in 2017, a total of 83 drug related cases were registered in Tripura. In comparison, in the two months of 2022, 84 drug related cases have been registered.

CM Deb also claimed that the success in arresting drug traffickers has also increased a lot. He said 65 people were arrested in a year in 2017 in drug-related cases. In comparison, in 2022, 99 people were arrested in two months.

The incidence of cannabis recovery has increased dramatically. Sharing that recovery, the Chief Minister said, 8589 kg of cannabis was recovered in one year in 2017. In 2022, 10176 kg of cannabis was recovered in two months.

He further added that in 2017, only 82 grams of heroin was recovered in a year. In 2022, 1550 grams of heroin was recovered in just two months. It is easy to see that the success of the anti-drug campaign has gone a long way in breaking all past records.