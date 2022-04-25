Tripura Empowered Under Visionary Leadership Of PM Modi : CM Deb 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 25, 2022 : The north eastern states of India especially Tripura have been empowered under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a new building of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Old Age Home in Narsingarh on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural function, Deb said “People of Tripura were deprived of what they actually deserved for the past several years. CPIM leaders used to befool people saying that this state is deprived intentionally by the central government. The red party’s lone motive is to take political advantage by widening the division between rich and poor.”

“All the Chief Ministers in India were given equal respect after Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country. There is no inequality between the chief ministers of Tripura and Uttar Pradesh”, said Chief Minister while lauding the role of Prime Minister.

Taking a dig on the former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Deb said “Tripura’s administrative system was weak as the Chief Minister himself was incapacitated. New form of life has been witnessed by the people of this state after Modi ji had become the Prime Minister.”

Citing the aspects of new building at the Old Age home, he said “An amount of Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned by Prime Minister Modi for this project. This new building of Old Age Home has been built with modern earthquake resistant ‘Green Technology’ which is far superior to what is used nowadays here in the state. This is the vision of PM Modi. Once old homes are supposed to be warehouses of old furniture and buildings, those days are now gone”.

The new building has been built on 1038.74 Square Meter area at the cost of Rs 6 crore 82 lakh 90 thousand. He said, there are 4 Old Age Homes in the state at present. Among those, one is managed under the government and 3 are managed by NGOs. He also informed that there are plans to set up two more Old Age Homes in Khowai and Amarpur.

The Chief Minister interacted with old persons of the Old Age Home.

Social Welfare & Social Education Minister Santana Chakma, Secretary of SW & SE department Abhishek Singh, MLA Krishnadhan Das, Secretary of Urban Development department Kiran Gitte and Director of SW & SE department Dr. Sidharth Shiv Jaiswal were also present.