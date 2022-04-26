Arunachal Pradesh : Dorjee Khandu College Partners With Delhi-Based Hindu College For Academic Resources 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has launched the Hindu College’s Vidya Vistar (V2) scheme, which will partner with three institutions of northeast, including the Dorjee Khandu Government College in Tawang.

Besides, the North Kamrup College in Guwahati, and Nar Bahadur Bhandari College in Sikkim, are the other two colleges that will be part of the collaboration programme.

Attending the launch event via video conferencing from Tawang, the Arunachal Pradesh CM thanked Delhi University and his alma mater Hindu College on behalf of the people of the North East and Arunachal Pradesh in particular for agreeing to collaborate and partner with the three colleges in the region as mentors under DU’s Vidya-Vistar initiative.

“Du’s Vidya Vistar programme will establish avenues of communication and exchange among academic institutions, potentially improving outcomes tremendously. The wonderful thing is that institutes like Hindu College will serve as mentors to colleges in rural regions,” stated Khandu.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “Immensely happy today to be part of e-launch of Vidya-Vistar scheme by @hinducollege, New Delhi. Thanks to Hindu College & @DelhiUniversity for accepting to collaborate and partner with Dorjee Khandu Govt college, Tawang as its mentor under novel initiative of Vidya-Vistar.”

The Vidya Vistar programme is focused on mutual respect, collaboration, and exchange between two academic institutions.

Khandu expressed confidence that the Dorjee Khandu Government College, as well as the other two colleges – one in Assam and the other in Sikkim – will benefit greatly from Hindu College’s wealth of resources, knowledge, and expertise.

According to the CM, Hindu College’s expertise in the sciences, humanities, and arts, as well as its library resources and other academic activities, such as participation in workshops and short-term value-added courses, will be made available to the three institutions in the northeast.

He further proposed that faculty members be supplied with professional training and exposures to increase their capabilities through both online and offline endeavours, as this is one of the major measures in enhancing an educational institution’s academic capital.

“I implore the authorities and faculty members of the Dorjee Khandu Government College to make the best possible use of this opportunity so that our students, who are the future of our state and country, benefit the most and contribute to the country’s pool of human resources,” Khandu said.