Assam : Bail Plea Of Gujarat-Based Legislator – Jignesh Mevani Rejected; Remanded To 5-Days Police Custody  

NET Web Desk

A local court in Assam’s Barpeta district today denied the bail petition of Gujarat legislator – Jignesh Mevani and remanded him to five days police custody, in connection with ‘assaulting police officials’.

According to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) – Mukul Chetia, the legislator was rearrested in a fresh case filed in Barpeta under various charges, including assault on a public servant and outraging a woman’s modesty.

He has been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

He was arrested in this case on Monday, just a few days after being released on bail in another case in Kokrajhar.

Its worthy to note that Mevani – a Congress-aligned Independent legislator, was detained in Gujarat’s Palanpur town on April 19 and transported to Kokrajhar for tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.