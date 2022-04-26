Assam : Guwahati Joint CP Denies Sending ‘Spy’ To ULFA-I Camp 

NET Web Desk

The Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta has emphatically denied sending a ‘spy’ to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) camp.

“I have no idea why my name was taken. We encounter a lot of people in our line of work. Perhaps I met him in the Kamrup district. However, I don’t recall right now,” Partha Sarathi Mahanta remarked.

Notably, ULFA-I has issued a confessional video of a ‘spy’ who ‘admitted’ that he joined the organization on the orders of a senior Assam cop and a senior Indian Army official with the intent of ‘spying’.

According to the proscribed terror outfit, the ‘alleged spy’ identified as – Sanjeev Sarma is a resident of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali, Kamrup district.

Sarma claimed in the video that he was ‘spying’ for the Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and Dhunumani Saikia – a senior Army officer stationed in Srinagar.

As per the ‘alleged spy’, he was dispatched to join the ULFA-I with the ‘mission’ of acquiring inside information about the group and destroying ULFA-I bases in several regions.

“Assam police and Indian occupying forces deployed a ‘spy’ named Sanjeev Sarma from Baihata Chariali to the ULFA-I base,” the outfit said in a statement.

Sanjeev Sarma, on the other hand, has accused Mahanta and Army officer Dhunumani Saikia of pushing him to join ULFA-I in order to exact revenge for the murder of his elder brother, an army para commando, who was killed during a recent ambush in Manipur.