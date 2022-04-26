Assam : Local Holiday Declared On April 28; Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit 

NET Web Desk

Ahead of Prime Minister – Narendra Modi’s visit to the northeastern state of Assam, the state Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has declared a local holiday on April 28.

According to an official statement, the holiday will be initiated within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts.

“All state government offices, educational institutions etc. within the aforementioned districts will remain closed on that day,” – the notification further reads.

Meanwhile, all responsible officials and ministers are working hard to ensure that the event in Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong turn-out to be a huge success.

Since the previous few days, ministers and officials have been putting-in unwavering efforts to ensure effective management in all sectors during the PM’s visit.

Is worthy to note that PM Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate seven cancer hospitals at Assam’s Dibrugarh district on April 28. He will also lay the foundation-stone for seven additional cancer hospitals across the state.

Prior to the visit, the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday arrived at Dibrugarh to assess the preparations.