Assam : Massive Fire Breaks-Out At ‘Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL)’; No Casualties Reported 

A massive fire broke-out at Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL) at Lepetkata in Dibrugarh on Monday.

According to preliminary assessments, the fire started in the BCPL’s Linear Low-density Polythene (LLDPE) unit, and lasted for more than an hour.

Meanwhile, several BCPL fire tenders immediately rushed to the scene, and were able to extinguish the flames completely.

The fire destroyed goods worth several lakhs of rupees. However, no one was killed or injured as a result of the incident.

According to the fire official, the cause of the fire could be a short circuit, but the actual cause will be determined after the investigation.