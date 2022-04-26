COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 102 New Cases; 13.97% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 102 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.97%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 697. While, a total of 2,26,988 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 695 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 743 samples were tested on April 25, 2022, out of which 44 samples belonged to males, while 58 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,596. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 102 positive cases.