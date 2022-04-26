Manipur : Gold Biscuits Worth Over Rs 4 Crores Seized From Chandel 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation, the Imphal Customs Anti Smuggling Unit (P) has confiscated a massive stash of gold biscuits worth over Rs 4 crores from Thamnapokpi of Chandel District in Manipur on Monday.

According to an official statement, the Imphal Customs Anti Smuggling Unit (P) of NER Shillong have seized 50 gold biscuits, worth of 8.3 kgs from the concerned region.

These consignment were concealed in the air filter chamber of a red two wheeler – TVS N Torque coming from Moreh.

Taking to Twitter, the Customs (Preventive), NER Shillong wrote “Imphal Customs Anti Smugginng Unit of Customs (P), NER Shillong seized 50 gold biscuits (8.3 kgs valued at Rs. 4.44 cr.) at Thamnapokpi, Chandel District, Manipur on 25.04.2022 at 1400 concealed in the air filter compartment of a red two wheeler TVS N Torque coming from Moreh.”