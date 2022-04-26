Manipur : PREPAK-Pro Cadre Nabbed From Imphal East District 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against insurgency activities, the Assam Rifles have recently apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of proscribed terror outfit – People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) from Keirao Wangkham in Imphal East District of Manipur.

Based on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police leading to the arrest of this offender.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Rifles wrote “Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 23 Apr, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of proscribed group PREPAK(PRO) in Keirao Wangkham, Imphal East District, Manipur.”