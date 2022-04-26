Meghalaya : ‘Indo-Bangladesh Border Haat’ At Balat-Lauwaghar Reopens After 2 Years 

NET Web Desk

Following a two-year hiatus induced by the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Indo-Bangladesh border haat’ at Balat-Lauwaghar reopened from today.

The decision to reopen the haat was undertaken, after the joint border haat management committee meeting held on April 19.

Its worthy to note that Balat is a town in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, while Lauwaghar is located in Dalora under Sunamganj district of Bangladesh.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Assistant High Commission of India in Bangladesh’s Sylhet wrote “The India-Bangladesh Border Haat at Balat (East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya)-Dolura (Sunamganj District, BD) reopened today after remaining closed for two years due to COVID-19”

The India-Bangladesh Border Haat at Balat (East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya)-Dolura (Sunamganj District, BD) reopened today after remaining closed for two years due to COVID-19 @IndianDiplomacy @ihcdhaka @DhakaPrasar pic.twitter.com/CBIXSi3oWz — India in Sylhet (@ahcisylhet) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ryngku (East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya)-Bagan Bari (Duara Bazar, Sunamganj) border haat will reopen on May 12; and the Nalikata (South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya)-Saydabad (Tahirpur, Sunamganj) border haat will resume from May 16.

Border Haats improve bilateral people-to-people international ties, revitalise local economies, create jobs, and provide a diverse range of high-quality goods at lower prices, particularly along isolated border locations.