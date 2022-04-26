Ministry Of DoNER To Host ‘North East Festival’ From April 28 – May 4

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle themed on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Department is gearing-up to host the ”North East Festival” across the northeastern states from April 28 – May 4, 2022.

The fest aims to showcase the glorious history, people, culture and achievements of northeastern regions in various fields with the Spirit of “Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi”.

According to an official statement, during the last 8 years, the northeastern states has achieved significant strides.

“Prior to 2014, only Guwahati was connected by railways; however, two more capital cities have since been connected, and work on linking the remaining capital cities is under continuing. Similarly, work is planned to connect Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland’s state capitals with four-lane highways and alternate two-lane highways to Sikkim.” – the statement further reads.

Under the spirit of “Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi, various programmes have been slotted across all the eight States.

These programmes will address all aspects of the North East’s development, including infrastructure, investment opportunities, energy needs, and the role of women in the region’s development.

Meanwhile, the gala event will also celebrate sportspersons of the region through one-week sports event which will be culminating on May 3, 2022 at Imphal.