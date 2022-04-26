Mizoram : “Free-Medical Camp” Organized At Lawngtlai 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In order to deliver free medical treatment and medications to the local populace, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles arranged a “Free Medical Camp” on Monday at Lawngtlai.

The medical team assessed 127 patients and provided free medications to those who needed them.

Aside from medical aid, basic health education was also provided, including precautions against prevalent viral diseases such as Malaria. Villagers were also educated on the need of cleanliness and sanitation in order to improve their living conditions.

The Assam Rifles’ Lunglei Battalion has been generous in offering medical assistance to Mizoram’s local populace.

Its worthy to note that on February 2022, the unit also organized a “Gynecology camp” at Tuipang. Besides, the local masses have also expressed their gratitude to the Battalion and lauded the paramilitary troop for such noble causes.