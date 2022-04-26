Mizoram : Lawngtlai Hosts ‘Kishan Mela’ To Educate Farmers On Agricultural Technologies  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle themed on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Lawngtlai and Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) today organized “Kisan Mela” at Krishi Vigyan Kendra training hall in Chawnhua.

According to the Executive Member of Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) – Lalropuia Chinzah, “cultivators of the district benefitted from the cooperative relationship between State Government, District Council and the Agriculture department.”

He also urged farmers to collaborate with agricultural specialists in order to improve the quantity and quality of their produce.

Its worthy to note that KVK Lawngtlai has published a book titled “Farmers Online Seminar on Addressing COVID-19 Impact on Agriculture, Food Security, and Livelihood in Mizoram”.